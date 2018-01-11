Google

MOUNT OLIVE — At least two Sam’s Clubs in New Jersey closed without warning on Thursday.

The closures came on the same day that Walmart, Sam’s Club’s parent company, announced it was raising its starting salary across the country to $11 and giving its employees bonuses of up to $1,000.

Mayor Rob Greenbaum posted on his Facebook page that the Mount Olive store had closed, while the Hackettstown Patch reported and New Jersey 101.5 confirmed that the Linden store had also closed Thursday.

In his post, Greenbaum said he was told the closure was “a business decision of the company. The mayor also noted that the store’s pharmacy will stay open through Jan. 27.

The closures are happening all over the country. Syracuse.com reported that several stores in upstate New York and other locations were closing. Other closures, according to the report, are happening in Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Georgia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Business Insider reported that a total of 63 Sam’s Club locations will be closing across the country, affecting thousands of employees. A Twitter message by the company said that the closures were done after a “thorough review of our existing portfolio,” in order to “better align our locations with our strategy.”

“Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition,” The company said on Twitter.

