Support for legal pot in New Jersey is pretty high

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows strong support for Gov. Phil Murphy's proposals to legalize recreational marijuana use and to raising the minimum wage.

Assistant Poll Director Peter Brown said 59 percent of New Jersey voters think residents ought to be allowed to legally possess small amounts of marijuana for personal use.

"By almost 2 to 1, men favor it. Women are a little less supportive, only 55 percent. But that is still solid support," Brown said.

But opinions differ on actual use. Only 9 percent in the poll say they would definitely try legal marijuana. Another 13 percent say they would probably try it. But 18 percent say they probably wouldn't, and 58 percent said they definitely wouldn't.

The poll also finds that almost 4 in 5 favor some kind of minimum wage increase, with 1 in 3 supporting a $15 minimum, as Murphy hopes to implement after a phase-in period of a few years. Of those polled, 48 percent say New Jersey's minimum wage should be raised, but to less than $15 per hour. Another 9 percent say it should be raised to more than $15 per hour.

"What is important to understand is New Jersey does not appear to be an island on these issues," Brown said. "Many other states have moved to legalize small amounts of marijuana for recreational use, and others have tried and passed either legislation or a referendum to raise the minimum wage."

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5.

