Support families of fallen law enforcement: #BlueFriday

June 6th, 2010 marked the #EndofWatch for New Jersey State Trooper Marc Castellano who was killed in the line of duty after being struck by a car. Trooper Castellano was a credit to his family, our state, the NJ State Police and the law enforcement community.

On Saturday, November 10th, the Marc Castellano Foundation is hosting a softball tournament at the Pine Park Softball Complex in Lakewood. Included among the teams competing for this worthwhile cause includes the NJ State Police and the Jackson and Howell Police Departments. The event is free to the public. There's gonna be food, drinks, entertainment and contests!

The Foundation is a non-profit charity set up to raise money for scholarships and law enforcement families in need. Great event for your family to show your support for the brave men and women of law enforcement on the front lines protecting our communities every day.

