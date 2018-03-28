Super Speedy Mart stabbing in Burlington caught on video

BURLINGTON CITY — A cashier was stabbed during the armed robbery of a gas station on Route 130 on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect coming around to the cashier's side of the register at the Super Speedy Mart around 2:35 p.m. The two appear to speak and then fight before the assailant knocks the cashier, an adult male, to the ground with a metal high-backed chair.

The cashier struggles to get back and the two begin to fight again. The suspect then runs off as the cashier gives chase before the clip ends.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said the robber was approximately 5 feet 8 inches with a medium build. He was wearing all dark clothing and a mask.

Police said the cashier was stabbed during the altercation and hospitalized but has since been released from Cooper University Medical Center.

Police ask anyone with information to call 609-386-0262 Ext. 221

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .