Super Bowl LII: 3 animals predict Eagles vs. Patriots

Fluffy Football Forecast has been a staple of the football season, with my dog picking the Eagles all the way to the Super Bowl. But Fluffy's not the only one of our animal friends making predictions.

Fluffy's got his own prediction for the Big Game. But we heard from Racine the Pig in the Berkshires, and Tuna the Dog in Grand Rapids as well. We would have let Eddie the Eagle make a choice but we felt he would have been to biased.

See Fluffy's full video here: