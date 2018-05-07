Sunshine and mild temperatures return Monday for most of NJ

You know, if you were able to dodge the showers and sprinkles this weekend, our weather wasn't half bad. New Jersey topped out in the 70s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday. The week ahead looks pretty good too, even though we'll have to endure some extra clouds and cooler temperatures along the coast.

Oh, and pollen levels? Off the chart. But your sinuses probably already told you that.

HRRR model cloud cover forecast for late Monday morning, showing a mix of sun and clouds over the Garden State. (College of DuPage Meteorology)

So far for Monday morning, skies have been clearing across most of New Jersey. So we'll break into some good sunshine for at least the western half of the state Monday. Closer to the coast, however, a storm system will probably maintain an on-shore flow and thicker clouds overhead pretty much all day. In addition, I have to put a rain shower in the forecast for Monday too. Best chance for raindrops will be from about 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Any popup showers that do form will be very much hit-or-miss.

High temperatures for Monday afternoon are expected to range from mid to upper 60s along the Jersey Shore, to the lower 70s further inland.

We'll still have some clouds overhead for Monday night, and some fog will probably form as well. Low temperatures will be comfortable, in the lower 50s or so.

Tuesday looks a bit brighter, with skies ranging from mostly to partly sunny. Look for high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, which is right on the seasonal normal high for early May.

I'm liking the forecast for Wednesday. Even though the wind will still have that southeasterly (on-shore) component, we should get sunshine and 70s for most of New Jersey. The immediate coastline (say, east of the Parkway) might get stuck in the upper 60s. But again, that's seasonable, and seasonable is a good thing.

Changes to the forecast begin on Thursday. It will be a mild and breezy day, with widespread 70s on thermometers. But increasing clouds will lead to our next cold front and our next chance of rain, between Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. I don't foresee any heavy rain or severe weather problems.

Despite the front, Friday won't be much cooler — just a few degrees, to the lower 70s for most of NJ.

The current GFS model suggests temperatures will start cooking again for the Mother's Day weekend. Near 80 on Saturday, near 90 on Sunday? Not written in stone of course, but that summerlike heat could be a developing story as the week presses on.