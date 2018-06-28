Summer is here, New Jersey! Time for Boost!

Unless you grew up in one of the river towns of Burlington County New Jersey or know someone who did, you have no idea what "Boost!" is. It's also know as 'Take-a-Boost' or 'Drink-a-Toast'. I was introduced to it when I was 12 years old the first summer I lived in Delran, New Jersey. I was from Philly and didn't know what to make of the stuff, but every kid I hung out with that summer gave me some when I went to their house. Is it an acquired taste? Yes, and when you do, you'll be hooked.