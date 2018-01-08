Contact Us
Success at the Stone Pony!

By Bill Spadea January 8, 2018 4:37 PM
Big weekend in Asbury Park! My #SpeakingMillennial co-host Jessica Nutt and I were honored to emcee for the second year in a row the Big Man’s Bash. The Bash is hosted annually in honor of Clarence Clemons by his son Nick. Nick and Barbara Caprioni did another fantastic job filling the room with music fans to hear some of the best bands that the Jersey Shore has to offer. Last year, Jessica and I made it through a major snowstorm to a packed house at Bar A. This year it was single digit temps but we made it and it didn’t keep away the crowd!

It was great to see Eddie Testa, Jo Bonanno and the Nick Clemons band perform to a packed and excited house. This year Nick’s brother Jarrod took the stage as well in his dad’s honor. We were joined by recently elected NJ Assemblywoman Serena Dimaso, and current Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno. It was a great night all around, and although I didn’t sing this year (you’re welcome), Eddie Testa made sure if I did, at least I’d know the words.

This year the charity that benefited from some of the proceeds were the good folks at “Bullying, We’re Kickin’ It!

