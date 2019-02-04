Stuffed pepper cheesesteaks for breakfast!

Yes, I'm almost a month in on the no-flour "eating course correction" and I feel great. I'm sleeping better and I have more energy throughout the day. All good. But man do I miss cheesesteaks.

Enter a call from a listener a little while ago, former NJ 101.5 producer / new Chasing News producer Tommy Farrell 's mom was listening to the show. We got a Monday morning delivery and boom, cheesesteaks without the bread.

Delicious. chopped steak, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese stuffed inside a sturdy green pepper.

Cheesesteak stuffed Peppers

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this delicious way to start the work week! And if you want to try this at home, it's highly recommended. Here's the recipe!

Ingredients:

Bell peppers

Box Steakums

1 Onion

Mushrooms

Provolone Cheese

Italian Seasoning

Garlic Salt

Pepper

Directions:

Heat the peppers in the oven for 10 minutes.

Fry them all up in a pan.

Stuff the peppers.

Melt the cheese on top by broiling them.

