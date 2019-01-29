Study says New Jersey is one of the worst states to retire in

A new study from Wallet Hub says New Jersey is one of the absolute worst states for retirees, ranking 46th out of the 50 states. The states were judged in three main categories : Affordability (including General Tax Friendliness, Tax Friendliness for Pensions and Social Security Income, Affordability of Doctors’ Visits, etc.), Quality of Life (Population aged 65 and older, Food Insecurity, Access to Public Transportation, Weather, Number of Museums, Crime Rate, etc.), and Health Care (Physicians, Dentists, Nurses, and Home Health Care Aides per capita, Quality of Public and Geriatric Hospitals, rates of Poor Mental Health, Obesity, and Disabilities, Life Expectancy, and Percentage with a Prescription Drug Plan, etc.)

New Jersey ranked 45th in Affordability, 33rd in Quality of Life, and 29th in Health Care. The top state for retirement, according to the study is Florida. The worst is Kentucky. Pennsylvania was 9th and New York 33rd. Some of the other states where New Jerseyans retire: Delaware- 11th, South Carolina- 18th, and North Carolina- 22nd.

