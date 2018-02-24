Students warned to stay off phones while walking to school

HAMILTON (Mercer) — After a suspicious man approached a student who was walking to school, the township school district reminded parents to talk to their kids about safety.

And that includes keeping their eyes off their phones and on their surroundings while walking to and from school.

The man, described by Hamilton police as a black male with a mustache driving a light green four-door sedan, slowed down and attempted to the student. The student walked away and told an adult what happened.

Police did not say what school the student was walking to or when the incident occurred.

In a message to parents, the district superintendent suggested parents take the occasion to discuss the importance of students being aware of their surroundings, especially as they walk to and from school.

"Stress the importance of walking in pairs, staying off electronic devices until in a safe space, and immediately reporting suspicious activity to school personnel or the police department," Rocco said.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call 609-689-5827 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.