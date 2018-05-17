Students sexually assaulted in NJ high school bathroom, cops say

MONTCLAIR — School administrators and police are saying little about a sexual assault in an all-gender bathroom at a North Jersey high school.

The incident was confirmed to NorthJersey.com by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, which did not disclose the gender of the students involved. Principal James Earle sent an email to parents about the incident and said security in the building had been tightened.

Montclair Police told CBS New York the incident was reported to them on Monday afternoon.

Calls to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, Montclair Police, and Superintendent Dr. Kendra V. Johnson have not yet been returned.

