Student claims NJ teacher was perv; more victims come forward

JERSEY CITY — A day after a Jersey City teacher was arrested, the Hudson County Prosecutor released some details about what led to his arrest.

Sean Lora, 42, of Bayonne, was arrested Wednesday after a student at Franklin Williams Middle School 7 reported "an incident involving sexual touching," according to Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

The touching reportedly happened on Tuesday and was brought to the attention of the principal, who called prosecutors.

Police investigating the matter found additional victims in Lora's classroom who alleged similar incidents had happened in the past, according to Suarez. The prosecutor said there were seven students in the room on Tuesday when the alleged incident occurred.

Lora has been charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault by contact, one count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The was being held at the Hudson County Jail pending an initial court appearance. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Lora has nearly nine years of experience as a public school teacher, according to pension records.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com