Strong wave may have broken swimmer’s neck in Seaside Heights

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A man's wish for one last summer swim on Saturday night led to his death in the rough surf of the Jersey Shore.

Amajeets Parmar of New Brunwsick, his wife Sukhpreet Parmar, their young child came to the Seaaide Heights for the day. In their way back to the car Amajeets said he wanted to go swimming after 7 p.m., according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Lifeguards go off duty in Seaside Heights at 5 p.m. on weekends in September after Labor Day.

Sukhpreet Parmar said it was too cold and and took her 5-year-old son to shopping on the boardwalk while Amajeets Pamar went swimming off Fremont Beach four blocks north of Casino Pier, the prosecutor's office said.

A short time later Jose Cora notified police that he saw a man calling for help. Three responding officers ran into the ocean and found Amajeets Parmar unresponsive in the ocean churned up by Hurricane Florence, according to the prosecutor's office.

Riders of the Sky Ride above the boardwalk noticed Amajeets Parmar's body floating facedown in the ocean, according to the Asbury Park Press . Seaside Heights police chief Tommy Boyd told the newspaper that he may have been struck by a strong wave that broke his neck.. An autopsy was scheduled to determine a cause of death.

Sukhpreet Parmar also noticed the activity on the beach and watched as her husband was brought onto the beach, authorities said.

Amajeets Parmar was declared dead on the beach by a doctor remotely from Beth Israel Hospital.

