Every week, we make sure there are enough cold cuts from the delis in the fridge for my son to pack a lunch for school. Some weeks we have a little bit leftover...we call that a lucky break. Left over lunch meat makes the perfect Stromboli. My grandmother called it "pepperoni bread" and it was one of my best food memories growing up. Best part is it's easy, filling and delicious.

Start with the bread. We buy pizza dough from the local grocery store. Frozen is OK, but fresh is better. Make sure to get the 18" size. Let it come to room temperature. A little olive oil on a baking sheet and spread it around on the dough as you flatten it out to fit the sheet. Then add salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, garlic powder and Italian seasoning.

Preheat the oven to 425.

Next, sauté red onions in a little oil. Add chopped pepperoni and crushed garlic at the end. Set this aside.

Chop up your lunch meat. This week, I had tavern ham and hot capicola. Yes, my grandmother pronounced it 'Gaba-goul'. Saying 'Cap-I-Cola' for some reason angers my Jersey Italian relatives so I compromised...'Cap-I-Coal'. Then, I chopped muenster cheese and the leftover fresh mozzarella. To Trevelise it's called 'Mutz'. No compromise on that one, it's 'Matz-o-rella'.

Spread all your chopped meats on the seasoned dough and then pour over the mixture of onions, pepperoni and garlic.

Carefully roll it up and linchpin close any holes. Season the top with salt, pepper, red pepper and garlic powder. You could add thyme and rosemary as well.

Pop it in the 425 oven and check it after 10 minutes. Should be done in less than 15 depending on your oven. The key is to lift it with a spatula and see if the bottom is brown. Once you've got browning on top and bottom, you're good to go.

While it's cooking, make the sauce. It's good to dip and leftovers can be added to any pasta!

Take the oil from the pepperoni mixture and reheat. Add chopped red onion. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, oregano, thyme and rosemary. After the onions cook for a couple minutes, add your garlic. Then, after about 30 seconds of the garlic just releasing it's flavor, deglaze the pan with red wine. Next add a carton or can of chopped tomatoes.

Eat and hope that you have leftover lunch meat next week.

