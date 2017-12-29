‘Stranger Things’ star Gaten Matarazzo plays Stone Pony tonight

New Jersey’s young Gaten Matarazzo is here to entertain you.

The 15-year-old ‘Stranger Things’ standout has been using his using his star power to chase some rock and roll dreams. The Little Egg Harbor native’s band, Work in Progress, played Dec. 2 without Gaten — but he’ll be on hand tonight when they hit the Stone Pony in Asbury Park.

Can’t make it tonight? They’ve got another show tomorrow. Doors open at 6 p.m. for each. Friday’s show also features other young NJ bands The Happy Fits, the Flukes and the Shadows. Saturday, they’ll be joined by Obby Mahoney and the Seventh Son, Impavid, The Fusions and New Colony.

Tickets for the Saturday show remain available online from Ticketmaster.

Matarazzo also is giving back here in Jersey. He’s the next homegrown celeb to appear in a PSA video series by the Ocean County Prosecutor. And, he’s become a high-profile advocate for cleidocranial dysplasia.

in Tuckerton (unfortunately, Gaten himself won’t be present)! Gaten promoted the show on social, promising a real rock set at Tuckerton Beach Grille

Gaten Matarazzo has become quite an A-lister, as fan favorite ‘Dustin’ on the Netflix sci-fi drama. The 15-year-old has shared moments with Kelly Clarkson and Mets pitcher, Matt Harvey, in the past week alone!

— With previous reporting by Erin Vogt

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on