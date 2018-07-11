Stormy Daniels coming to NJ strip club this summer

WAYNE — President Trump's sexiest foe will perform at a gentlemen's club in North Jersey this summer.

The porn star Stormy Daniels — real name Stephanie Clifford, 39 — is set to appear at Lace Wayne on Aug. 9.

Daniels has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married, which Trump has denied. She's suing Trump and his former longtime personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen and seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

"You are probably very aware of Stormy Daniels in 2018 with all the media and news coverage about her!" Lace Wayne's website says. "She got her start as a stripper in her teens before turning to porn and has won several awards as both a performer and a director in adult scenes and films. Her stats? She is 5 feet 7 inches, has 36DD breasts and is currently traveling the United states touring when she isn’t directing or shooting new scenes and films."

Daniels danced naked Monday at the Cloakroom in Washington, D.C., as Trump announced his nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court about a mile away.

Keith Swann paid his $20 and strode past the wristbands, bottle openers and #TeamStormy T-shirts, right up to Stormy Daniels' side.

"I wanted to meet the lady who has a lawsuit against the president," Swann told the adult film actress who had just bared it all during a 15-minute strip tease.

"That would be me," replied Daniels, raising one hand, before turning to the next person in line.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

