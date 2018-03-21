Storm prep tips you may not have even thought of

After a mad dash to the supermarket yesterday, I realized that most people were buying pretty much the same types of items. Nobody was doing any frivolous gourmet food buying, but most people were just stocking up on Staples. You know, like pasta, bottled water, toilet paper, and of course the usual bread, milk, and eggs. But I thought “there has to be more to storm prep then just French toast ingredients”.

For some people, the priority is filling the house with much-needed food products and dry goods. But for others the first thing they think of when snow is in the forecast is what happens if the power goes out?

You’d be surprised at some of the things our listeners put at the top of their list when it comes to snowstorm preparation. Here's some of the stuff you may not have even thought of:

Have a pot of already percolated coffee in the refrigerator, so if the power goes out you can light the stove with a match and heat up your coffee.

Pick up your windshield wipers and have them standing straight up so they don’t get weighted down by the snow

Park your car all the way at the end of your driveway closest to the street. It’s an old trick but it saves you a lot of hassle.

Have plenty of junk food in the house. When you’re bored sometimes that’s what you crave.

Make sure your favorite cold cereal is in the house in case your power goes out. Even without milk, you could always enjoy handful of Honey bunches of oats.

I’m not sure people use the bathroom more during a snowstorm, but for some reason toilet paper was on almost everyone’s list.

If you smoke weed or cigarettes, have enough in the house to get you through a couple of days.

If you use medical marijuana or any other medication, make sure to stock up on that as well.

And last but not lease make sure you stock up on booze. That way, If you mess up on any of the aforementioned, at least you can forget your troubles.

More from New Jersey 101.5 :