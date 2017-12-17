Stolen State Police gear may have been used in armed robberies

TRENTON — State Police said that two weapons and uniforms stolen from inside a stolen patrol vehicle may have been used in an armed robbery.

The white unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen near North Brunswick on Saturday night or early Sunday morning, according to State Police. The weapons and uniforms inside were gone when the vehicle was located several hours later, still in North Brunswick.

State Police said the armed robberies the weapons and uniforms may have been used in occurred in Middlesex County, but did not disclose any further details.

CBS New York in a broadcast report said a cab driver was robbed outside the JC Penney store at the Woodbridge Center mall.

As a result of the items that were stolen, police are encouraging anyone with concerns about an officer's identity to call 9-1-1 to get confirmation.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.