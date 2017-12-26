Contact Us
Stolen dog was supposed to be NJ girls’ only gift — Reward offered for return

By Adam Hochron December 26, 2017 3:34 PM
Monmouth County SPCA
Monmouth County SPCA

EATONTOWN — Two young girls were left without any Christmas presents this year after the dog that they were supposed to get as a gift was stolen from a local animal shelter.

Ross Licitra, chief of the Monmouth County SPCA, said the 9-year-old Pomeranian, Tub Tub, was going to be the one gift that a single mother would give her two girls.

But then he was stolen from the shelter on Christmas Eve.

Licitra said the SPCA is offering a $500 reward that would lead to Tub Tub being returned.

Licitra said it was sad that the dog was stolen right before Tub Tub’s new owner was expected to come in, and said that “in the history of the SPCA, we’ve never had this happen. We’ve never had a dog go missing on us.”

Tub Tub does have a microchip implanted, which Licitra said has been reported lost or stolen, so whoever has Tub Tub would be unable to get the dog scanned without the dog’s identity coming up.

The SPCA is encouraging anyone with information about Tub Tub’s whereabouts to call the Eatontown Police Department at 732-542-0100 or the Monmouth County SPCA at 732-542-0040.

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

