Stolen church van crashes into NJ Transit bus

NEWARK — A stolen church van being pursued by police slammed into a NJ Transit bus early Friday.

The bus was headed from Maplewood to Newark Penn Station when it was hit at 2 a.m. on Springfield Avenue at 16th Street in Newark, according to NJ Transit spokesman Nathan Rudy.

Both the bus and van wound up in the front yard of the United House of Prayer for All church and were removed from the area by 5:15 a.m., ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported .

ABC 7 also reported the van may have been stolen from an Elizabeth church and Maplewood police were in pursuit. The driver was injured with serious injuries, according to the report. Their video from the scene showed "Bethlehem Judah Christian Fellowship Church in Elizabeth" written on the side of the van.

Nine people were on board the bus, according to the station.

Springfield Avenue was closed for an ongoing police investigation.

