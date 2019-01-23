Princeton officials warned would-be outdoor skaters on Tuesday to stay away from the local spots, as there is not enough ice to be deemed as safe.

Officials said despite recent frigid weather, there's been too much fluctuation in temperature to accumulate a full layer of ice. The township said it would continue to monitor conditions at Community Park North Pond, Barbara Smoyer Pond and Lake Carnegie between Harrison & Washington Road bridges.

Monmouth County officials also said Wednesday that conditions remain unsafe for ice skating at Holmdel, Shark River and Turkey Swamp Parks. The same warning was issued against ice fishing at the Manasquan Reservoir, Thompson Park, and Turkey Swamp Park.

The county recreation website said it normally takes at a week to 10 days of subfreezing temperatures to produce safe skating conditions, which are noted by daily sign postings.

A similar message has been shared via local residents for Lakewood, where Lake Carasaljo has in the past been a popular choice for children to venture onto in the winter months.

Two Mount Olive teens died in January 2013 when they fell through the ice after venturing onto Budd Lake.

