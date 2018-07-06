Statue of Liberty protester is a disgrace

Therese Okoumou should be ashamed of herself. Instead her obnoxious hurtful behavior is being lauded by activists.

Okoumou is the one who broke from the other protesters at the State of Liberty on July 4th and scaled the base to a hundred feet above the ground. The protesters were there encouraging an end to ICE, a ridiculous notion that is catching on in this ridiculous national climate. She scaled the base of Lady Liberty to further protest children being separated from families as they illegally cross into our country. Even though the practice has been halted.

Thousands of people who were there to visit the Statue of Liberty were forced to evacuate and leave Liberty Island. Many of these people may have had their only chance to ever see this patriotic marvel stolen from them thanks to this fool. As a spokesperson for the National Park Service put it, "People have the right to speak out. I don't think they have the right to co-opt the Statue of Liberty to do it."

To make matters worse, when she appeared in court and was audacious enough to enter a not guilty plea, activists who had packed the Manhattan courtroom erupted in cheers when a federal judge released her without bail. She turned to her fellow activists, raised a defiant fist and blew kisses to them. Want to hear more disrespect? She came to court wearing a t-shirt that read "White Supremacy is Terrorism," only she had to turn it inside out in the actual courtroom.

No, it's not white supremacy to want to have law and order about who can come into our country. Illegals have been given far too much of a free ride using our system of public education and assistance and now in New Jersey paying in-state tuition to state schools and being available for student aid, just to name a few. Imagine how much more strain this country would endure if these activists had their way and we had open borders with no rules.

Every immigrant who waited their turn, did things properly and came here legally ought to be outraged by Therese Okoumou. The Statue of Liberty is a symbol of something Okoumou does not stand for. She proved it by hijacking it. She wanted that statue not to be a beacon for those yearning to breathe free, but a torch in a building riot for those yearning for a misguided free-for-all.

