State Troopers risk safety to save man’s life off Jersey Shore

Every Friday, I take a moment to recognize the heroes of New Jersey Law Enforcement that get up every day to protect and serve our communities. Sometimes that duty takes them off shore and involves boarding a ship in motion to save a life. That was the case for three members of the New Jersey State Police Atlantic City Marine Services Station.

On Tuesday afternoon, Staff Sergeant Jaime Ablett and Troopers Dan Detullio and Bryan Davern jumped onto a moving ship a half mile off Brigantine. A man was reportedly unresponsive and the troopers got their in time to help an off-duty nurse resuscitate the man. Upon reaching shore, he was rushed to the hospital and is reportedly doing OK. Thanks to the fearless action of these Troopers, another person will live to tell the tale.

Another great example of the courage, training and conditioning of the brave members of the New Jersey State Police. Thank you to all who wear the uniform and sacrifice your own safety for the rest of us.

Nominate a #BlueFriday Honoree Help us honor NJ's top police officers that go above and beyond the call of duty for #BlueFriday. Fill out the quick form and let us know who we should honor. Police Officer's Name and Title/Rank *

Police Unit Location *

Tell us a little about the officer and why they should be highlighted *

Your Name * First Last

Your Contact Email *

Your Contact Phone # *

Captcha

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: