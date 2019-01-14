Standoff at NJ UPS ends with gunfire, but hostages OK

LOGAN TOWNSHIP — A hostage situation at a South Jersey UPS facility came to an end just before noon on Monday.

There was an exchange of gunfire between a man holding two women hostage and police at the facility on Birch Creek Road in Logan Township, according to Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore.

Fiore said there was an "intervention" by the tactical team on site and the gunman did not willingly surrender. He said authorities on site followed "protocol" when they ended the situation.

Fiore would not disclose the number of shots fired or say whether the gunman returned fire. But neither police nor the two women were injured, he said.

Fiore said the condition of the gunman was not known. Fiore said the gunman knew at least one of the women, but would not disclose their relationship.

The man entered the facility around 8:30 a.m . and took the hostages, Fiore said. Dozens of employees were taken via school bus to a nearby hotel.

The large UPS Mail Innovations facility on Birch Creek Road in Logan Township is in a mostly industrial area, with warehouses and distribution centers nearby.

A large number of law enforcement responded to the scene including the FBI and a tactical team. Fiore had said earlier that hostage negotiators were in touch with the gunman while he remained barricaded in a room with the two women.

One of the evacuated witnesses, speaking to 6ABC, said she was friends with one of the hostages. She said the gunman was her friend's ex-boyfriend.

Logan Township public schools were put on lockdown during the incident although no schools are located in the immediate area where several large distribution facilities are located including Home Depot and Amazon.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from NJ 101.5