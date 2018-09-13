Stand up for the families of the fallen

Please join former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno on Monday at Deal Golf Course to raise money for families of fallen and disabled first responders through the Monmouth County 200 Club .

She joined me Thursday morning to discuss the event and how important it is to recognize that families of first responders are first responders too. It's the wives, husbands, kids and parents who wait up at night praying that their loved one will make it home safely from the shift. Sadly there are too many times that they do not come home. Too many times our brave cops, firefighters and EMT's make the ultimate sacrifice saving, in most cases, a complete stranger.

I'm proud to stand with law enforcement every Friday. I'm proud to stand among the heroes when I speak at 200 clubs across New Jersey. I'm proud to call former Monmouth County Sheriff and leader of the 200 Club Kim Guadagno my friend. Please help her Monday if you're able.

