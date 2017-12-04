SEA GIRT — It wasn't holiday mischief makers who tried to darken a Jersey Shore town's Christmas light display.

Two days before Sea Girt's lighting of its Christmas display, police thought vandals cut the power but vowed that the display would go on as scheduled Friday.

But webcams set up by police to catch the culprits revealed it was a hungry squirrel that chewed through the wires.

"We are happy that no human acted as a grinch in this incident. The squirrel was charged with criminal mischief and released on bail," police wrote on their Facebook page.

Police told NBC 4 New York that someone or something had damaged wiring at Santa and reindeer display near the library as well.

