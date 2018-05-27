NEW BRUNSWICK — Two people died inside an abandoned home after being trapped by a fire on Saturday night.

The condemned and boarded up home on Seaman Street was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived around 9:50 p.m., according to New Brunswick Police. A statement from police said the men, who are believed to have been squatters, were taken to Robert Wood Johnson Wood University Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, and was quickly brought under control, according to police. Two firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

Police asked anyone with information about the fire to call 732-745-5217.