Springsteen stops B-way show over ‘inhumane’ immigration policy

NEW YORK — After eight months and more than 140 shows, Bruce Springsteen changed his Broadway show for a night to address what he called an "inhumane" immigration policy.

At Tuesday night's show, Springsteen said a policy by the Trump administration to split up families crossing the border illegally crossed a line for him, according to a report in The Guardian.

"For 146 shows, I have played pretty much the same set every night," the Guardian quoted him as saying. "Tonight demands something different."

The change in the program came less than 24 hours before President Donald Trump signed an executive order changing the policy that had drawn widespread criticism from politicians on both sides of the aisle and around the world. The Freehold native did not address President Trump by name, but pointed to "senior people in government" who he said was to blame for the policy.

Up until Wednesday, Trump and other members of his administration had said only Congress could reverse the policy. As he signed the executive order the president said it would allow families to stay together while still keeping the country's borders strong. Trump told reporters he didn't like that "sight" or "feeling" of children separated from their parents.

The order does not end the "zero-tolerance" policy that criminally prosecutes all adults caught crossing the border illegally. It keeps families together while they are in custody, expedites their cases and asks the Department of Defense to help house them.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report

More From New Jersey 101.5