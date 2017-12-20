Another round of tickets came and went for Bruce Springsteen on Broadway, causing another wave of emotion among discouraged fans. Some are still mad about the Verified fan process, which issued sparse codes to buy tickets. Others were stunned at the super steep regular priced tickets, between $200 and $875 a seat, before fees from Ticketmaster.

The Springsteen show continues to pull down $2.4 million a week on Broadway, based on just 5 performances. The other 4 shows to gross over $2 million a week are doing 8 shows a week (Hamilton, Hello Dolly!, The Lion King and Wicked).

Regardless, Springsteen on Broadway is sold-out running through June 30th. There's now hundreds of tickets on Stub Hub, starting at over a grand a seat.

A limited number of tickets are made available via the Springsteen on Broadway Lottery. For every performance, 26 tickets are sold for $75 each, limit 2 tickets per winner. So, cash-strapped fans can add the lottery signup to their weekly routine and hope for a 2018 ticket miracle.

Or, you can do what I'm doing, and break up with Bruce. Maybe it's for a little while. You know the whole "If you love something, set it free" adage? Here's my open letter:

Springsteen on Broadway tickets: Why I'm breaking up with Bruce (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.