Bruce Springsteen has been living his best life, lately, on Broadway. He's soon headed to Netflix and now he's on a new magazine cover. The New Jersey rock-star is among some 'first families of music' selected by Harper's Bazaar for its September issue. But, fans saw right away that it's not a complete family portrait.

Bruce and his daughter are featured, along with some of the Boss' best fatherly wisdom, "Keep your focus on what you really care about." Jessica Springsteen is a professional equestrian who could compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The 26-year-old lives in Colts Neck when not globe-trotting with her horse, Tinkerbell. She wrote an essay about having Springsteen as a dad , featured in Women's Health this past Father's Day.

Springsteen's entire immediate family was together on a red carpet earlier this summer. In June, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa were joined by Evan, Jessica and Sam at the 2018 Tony Awards.

A full Springsteen family portrait at the Tony Awards (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

A personal post from that same night is the easiest guess as to why Springsteen's sons weren't part of the magazine feature. Scialfa shared a half-blurry snap with the caption, "the boys are ambivalent about social media...this is the only approved picture I could post!"

The Harper's Bazaar issue includes fellow superstar dads Steven Tyler, Billy Idol and Lionel Richie, plus Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Erykah Badu and two of Keith Richards' daughters. Kanye West and two of his kids (North and Saint) are on an alternate cover that's being sent to subscribers.

