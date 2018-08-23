Spring Lake Heights police help celebrate 95 year old’s birthday

Our honorees for #BlueFriday this week are two outstanding cops from Spring Lake Heights.

In addition to responding to a call to assist a Fairway Mews condominium complex resident who had taken a fall, they made a personal connection and returned to help the 95 year old celebrate her birthday.

It's not just a job that begins and ends with each shift. Being a cop is about being a part of the fabric of every communicate in which they serve.

Patrolman Zachary Ramp and Patrolman Ian Davis exemplified the great community spirit of the men and women in uniform by going a step beyond the normal course of their duties. Thank you guys!

