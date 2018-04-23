Spring finally sprang – mild weather to continue across NJ Monday

Wow, what a weekend! Sunday in particular featured delightful weather. The warmest spot in the state, according to the NJ Weather Network , was Wayne (Passaic County) — 70 degrees! On the flip side, down the Shore, we were stuck in the 50s — the cool spots were Seaside Heights and Harvey Cedars at 55 degrees.

Hopefully you had the opportunity to get outside and enjoy the pleasant weather. If not, you'll get one more chance!

As high pressure continues its hold on New Jersey's atmosphere, we'll continue the dry forecast for Monday . The day is starting sunny, but chilly with lots of thermometers in the 30s. By the afternoon, a few clouds may creep over southern and coastal New Jersey, but it should have little impact on our overall weather picture. Most of the state will reach the 65 to 70 degree range once again. Closer to the coast, we'll have an even more prominent on-shore wind flow, so temperatures will certainly be colder — generally east of the Parkway, highs will be limited to the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will continue to thicken across the Garden State Monday night . Temperatures will be cool, but not really cold, bottoming out in the lower 40s.

Most of Tuesday looks OK. It will be mostly cloudy to overcast, with a stiff southeasterly breeze up to 20 mph. It will be a little bit cooler, with high temps in the upper 50s (north and coast) to lower 60s. Rain showers will arrive eventually, but models are a bit unclear about exactly when. Maybe a sprinkle in the morning, more likely a shower by sunset. Just know that the chance for rain showers will steadily increase throughout the day.

Tuesday night through Wednesday morning will be wet, as bands of light to moderate rain move through the state. The threat for downpours and severe weather is low — it's just rain . The steadiest rain will end by midday Wednesday , but lingering showers remain in the forecast through Wednesday afternoon . Even with the raindrops and on-shore breeze, temperatures should still top 60 degrees across most of the state on Wednesday .

The Euro model actually keeps the shower chance alive through early Thursday morning . Then, it's back to sunshine! Thursday will be another gorgeous Spring day, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures soaring into the upper 60s.

Friday is a question mark — the GFS model shows an area of rain sliding along the coast during the afternoon and evening hours, while the Euro just shows cloud cover. It should be slightly cooler, regardless, in the lower 60s.

And how about next weekend? Looking good, for now! Near 70 with partly sunny skies for Saturday , mid 60s with mostly sunny skies for Sunday . Models have occasionally plopped some showers over New Jersey in the Saturday afternoon time frame, so I can't guarantee a completely dry period just yet. For now, keep fingers crossed.

Long-range models show 80-degree weather by the middle of next week! #SpringHasSprung

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.