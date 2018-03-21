Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Ruching, feathers, and dark denim ensembles are just some of the fashion trends you're likely to see in your favorite clothing store this spring. In this episode of Forever 39, we tell you what's in for spring, and what's not!

For our spring fashion inspiration, we turn to Elle.com's Comprehensive Guide to the Biggest Trends of Spring 2018 . The guide lists over 20 fashion trends for spring, and some of them definitely have us "oohing" and "awing." From asymmetrical necklines to puffed shoulders, this spring season is likely to make your inner fashionista yearn to get out!

And while there's plenty to like about fashion this spring, there are some things that have us shaking our heads. According to Elle.com's guide, the fanny pack is set to make a comeback. Sure, it was in vogue in the 1990s, but now we just think it's something middle-age American tourists use when traveling to Italy. Another trend we're not excited about is exposed undergarments, especially in the form of underwear. Call us crazy, but isn't that a fashion trend better left on the runway?

Click on the podcast player above as we go through some of the hottest trends we're most excited to rock this spring, and those that we just don't get. Is there a trend you can't wait to wear? Tell us by emailing us at forever39@nj1015.com .

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

