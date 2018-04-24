Spot a celebrity in Asbury Park, dine at Joe Leone’s on us

This is going to be a star-studded weekend.

The 2018 lineup for the Asbury Park Film and Music Festival is a great one – with actors as famous as Danny Devito and musicians as storied as Wyclef Jean on hand.

If you're in town for the performances and talks, we want to see your snapshots. Use the New Jersey 101.5 app to send us a pic of any celebrity in Asbury Park — whether on the boardwalk, on state or anywhere else — this weekend, and you'll be entered for a chance to win $200 in gift cards to Joe Leone's Italian Specialties.

We'll be selecting three winners, each receiving $200 worth of gift cards. Photos must be submitted no later than midnight on Sunday, April 29, and must be submitted via the app to be eligible. We'll notify the winners on Monday, April 30.

We'll also be rounding up the photos for a gallery here on NJ1015.com. We've got stars in our eyes!

The lineup is below. In bold are shows in which our own Big Joe will play or part, or that Joe plans to attend:

Thursday, April 26 - Built to Spill - 7:00 pm - House of Independents



Friday, April 27 - World Premiere of Stay Human Performance with Michael Franti - 6:30 pm - The Paramount Theatre

- World Premiere of Stay Human Performance with Michael Franti - 6:30 pm - The Paramount Theatre Friday, April 27 - Bobby Bandiera with Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir - 7:00 pm - The Stone Pony

Friday, April 27 - Dentist, Beams Sharkmuffin - 8:00 pm - The Wonder Bar

- Dentist, Beams Sharkmuffin - 8:00 pm - The Wonder Bar Friday, April 27 - North Mississippi Allstars - 8:00 pm - House of Independents



Saturday, April 28 - Asbury Park Music & Film Festival Presents: Break On Thru - 12:00 pm - House of Independents

- Asbury Park Music & Film Festival Presents: Break On Thru - 12:00 pm - House of Independents Saturday, April 28 - Jersey Storytellers Project: Music, Movies & Me - 12:00 pm - The Wonder Bar

- Jersey Storytellers Project: Music, Movies & Me - 12:00 pm - The Wonder Bar Saturday, April 28 - Women in Entertainment - 1:30 pm - The Wonder Bar

- Women in Entertainment - 1:30 pm - The Wonder Bar Saturday, April 28 - An Evening with Danny DeVito - 6:00 pm - The Paramount Theatre

Saturday, April 28 - Sublime with Rome - 7:30 pm - Convention Hall

- Sublime with Rome - 7:30 pm - Convention Hall Saturday, April 28 - Hip Hop Guitarist Wyclef Jean / Culture Crew / Lakehouse Music Kids - 8:00 pm - The Stone Pony

Saturday, April 28 - Low Cut Connie - 8:30 pm - The Wonder Bar



Sunday, April 29 - History of Asbury Park Music - 11:30 am - The Wonder Bar

- History of Asbury Park Music - 11:30 am - The Wonder Bar Sunday, April 29 - Dylan Archives III - 12:00 pm - House of Independents

- Dylan Archives III - 12:00 pm - House of Independents Sunday, April 29 - Long Strange Trip - 1:45 pm - House of Independents

- Long Strange Trip - 1:45 pm - House of Independents Sunday, April 29 - Kitchen Dwellers & Dark City Strings - 3:00 pm - The Wonder Bar

Sunday, April 29 - Gov't Mule & Tangiers Blues Band - 6:30 pm - The Paramount Theatre

Video from the 2016 Asbury Park Music and Film Festival: