Spot a celebrity in Asbury Park, dine at Joe Leone’s on us
This is going to be a star-studded weekend.
The 2018 lineup for the Asbury Park Film and Music Festival is a great one – with actors as famous as Danny Devito and musicians as storied as Wyclef Jean on hand.
If you're in town for the performances and talks, we want to see your snapshots. Use the New Jersey 101.5 app to send us a pic of any celebrity in Asbury Park — whether on the boardwalk, on state or anywhere else — this weekend, and you'll be entered for a chance to win $200 in gift cards to Joe Leone's Italian Specialties.
We'll be selecting three winners, each receiving $200 worth of gift cards. Photos must be submitted no later than midnight on Sunday, April 29, and must be submitted via the app to be eligible. We'll notify the winners on Monday, April 30.
We'll also be rounding up the photos for a gallery here on NJ1015.com. We've got stars in our eyes!
The lineup is below. In bold are shows in which our own Big Joe will play or part, or that Joe plans to attend:
- Thursday, April 26 - Built to Spill - 7:00 pm - House of Independents
- Friday, April 27 - World Premiere of Stay Human Performance with Michael Franti - 6:30 pm - The Paramount Theatre
- Friday, April 27 - Bobby Bandiera with Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir - 7:00 pm - The Stone Pony
- Friday, April 27 - Dentist, Beams Sharkmuffin - 8:00 pm - The Wonder Bar
- Friday, April 27 - North Mississippi Allstars - 8:00 pm - House of Independents
- Saturday, April 28 - Asbury Park Music & Film Festival Presents: Break On Thru - 12:00 pm - House of Independents
- Saturday, April 28 - Jersey Storytellers Project: Music, Movies & Me - 12:00 pm - The Wonder Bar
- Saturday, April 28 - Women in Entertainment - 1:30 pm - The Wonder Bar
- Saturday, April 28 - An Evening with Danny DeVito - 6:00 pm - The Paramount Theatre
- Saturday, April 28 - Sublime with Rome - 7:30 pm - Convention Hall
- Saturday, April 28 - Hip Hop Guitarist Wyclef Jean / Culture Crew / Lakehouse Music Kids - 8:00 pm - The Stone Pony
- Saturday, April 28 - Low Cut Connie - 8:30 pm - The Wonder Bar
- Sunday, April 29 - History of Asbury Park Music - 11:30 am - The Wonder Bar
- Sunday, April 29 - Dylan Archives III - 12:00 pm - House of Independents
- Sunday, April 29 - Long Strange Trip - 1:45 pm - House of Independents
- Sunday, April 29 - Kitchen Dwellers & Dark City Strings - 3:00 pm - The Wonder Bar
- Sunday, April 29 - Gov't Mule & Tangiers Blues Band - 6:30 pm - The Paramount Theatre
Video from the 2016 Asbury Park Music and Film Festival: