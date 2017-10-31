Sponsors for a wedding? Why Spadea says it’s the best idea ever

This sounds like the latest thing to push back against the rising costs of having a wedding celebration: Get a sponsor.

There's something that seems a bit off about the idea of bringing corporate sponsors into a ceremony celebrating the lifetime commitment of two people tying the knot in front of friends and family.

But many people have opted out of expensive ceremonies in order to save money for home down payments, vacations or even cars. But what if you can have both?! I saw the article from our news department and spent a little time on Tuesday discussing the possibilities on air. I was joined by Nicole Peraino (@TheGlamCam__ on Twitter), my TV colleague, who weighed in during my new segment, #MillennialMinute, saying she loved the idea.

Patrick Lavery (@PLavery1015) , also a millennial, liked the idea but thought the sponsorship should be kept out of any religious ceremony. OK, fair point.

My wife, Jodi, and I area getting ready to celebrate our 23rd wedding anniversary in November. So now, I'm thinking about the possibility of paying for my daughter's wedding (no, we're not rushing her and #Charliethebutcher, but ya gotta be prepared).

What a great idea to discuss, having sponsors. The morning show has some great sponsors. My podcast with Jessica Nutt (@ChasingJessNutt) and Jay Black (JayBlack.tv), Speaking Millennial, also has outstanding sponsors. Why not a wedding? I'm thinking local restaurants, napkin makers, maybe a sign on the back of the groom's tux. Perhaps we'd be able to get NJ Transit to sponsor my daughter's wedding dress train. ... Tthe possibilities are endless.

It looks like I'll need to have a having a conversation with Elizabeth (ElizabethSpadea on Instagram) soon.

