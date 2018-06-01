Spent 4 hours drinking, then killed man going wrong way on 1&9

ELIZABETH — A 37-year-old man got drunk then got behind the wheel of a car, driving it the wrong way on a highway ramp where he killed a man who was headed home from work.

Sergio Gomez Ochoa was sentenced Friday to six years in state prison after pleading guilty in April to vehicular homicide.

Ochoa crashed his Cadillac Escalade on Aug. 21 into the Nissan Altima of Everett Ewan, 63. Ochoa was headed the wrong way on a ramp leading from Routes 1 & 9 in Elizabeth.

Before the judge handed down the sentence, Ochoa heard his victim's loved ones explain how the tragedy affected their lives.

Ochoa's blood-alcohol content was 0.113 percent. The legal limit is 0.08.

Ocho was coming from a nightclub, where he had been drinking for four hours.

Ewan, who died on the scene, was coming from his job at Newark Liberty International Airport.

