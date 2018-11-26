Spectacular Wall Christmas light show canceled again this year

What had been a very popular Christmas light show in Wall, NJ, has been called off again this year due to the crowds it attracted and the parking issues that ensued. I went to the display two years ago and it was amazing. All the lights were synced up to music and it not only had thousands of lights, it had shooting flames!

According to the Asbury Park Press , township officials refused to let the show be put on again this year because, along with other issues, it put too many pedestrians on the street traveling from the parking field to the home, which is on a residential street. When I went in 2016, parking was orderly and I never felt in danger walking down Belmar Avenue, the street officials were worried about.

Not only was the display incredible, it raised money for charity, taking in $18,000 for Rally Cap Sports, a non-profit that helps disabled kids play sports. The charity that runs the show Raising4 Inc, tried to negotiate with the township on the parking issues, but Wall wanted the display moved to township property. Since you can’t go again this year, enjoy pictures I took the year I went (yes, I know that’s not nearly as good).

