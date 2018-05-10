#SpeakingMIllennial with Rachel Maddow?
No, MSNBC Host Rachel Maddow did not join me, Jay and Jessica for the podcast. Given my various social media battles with left wing celebrities including Alec Baldwin,
Billy Baldwin,
news anchor Piers Morgan and TV host Montel Williams, it's unlikely that she would ever consider joining us. Which, of course, is fine with me. But for Jay...not so much. For some reason Jay has a fantasy life created in his head that includes Rachel, a small dog and eating in bed. Even Jessica could not get Jay back on track...we even had a guest! Jonathan Van Halem. (Seriously, it's "M" not "N") And, of course, I made the obvious Van Halen jokes. Enjoy!
Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.
More from New Jersey 101.5: