SpeakingMillennial Podcast with a side of politics

If you're a regular listener to the morning show, you know I love politics. I love to discuss controversial issues and enjoy mixing it up in a measured and friendly way with people on the other (wrong) side of an issue.

That said, I don't like mixing our podcast with politics. As much as I try, every once in awhile we have a guest who wants to mix it up...of course when you get Jay Black and comedian Mike Casey in the same room, it was hard to avoid politics. Thankfully Jessica was on hand to keep everything under control.

Although the conversation and funny moments with our guests make this a great episode. Surprisingly, you may be asking us to include a little more politics in future episodes...but probably not. We'll leave that up to you! Remember to subscribe, rate and review!

