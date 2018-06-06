SpeakingMillennial: Live audience and bachelor party phone call

We had a huge comedy night at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill raising money for our friends at City of Angels NJ. Jessica, Jay and Steve Trevelise joined me on stage as we recorded our second podcast with a live studio audience. OK, we did have a few people that spoke up a little more than we had hoped, but for the most part it was all good! At some point during the conversation the subject of Jessica's wedding came up and the fact that her fiancé Chase was away on a 'bachelor party' weekend at Dewey beach. After the expected borderline inappropriate comments from Jay, Jessica called Chase to see how he was doing..it was already getting late on Saturday night..gotta download and subscribe to find out what happened!