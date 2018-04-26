SpeakingMillennial fights against addiction

The conversation had a bit of a heavier tone that we typically have on the show. We were joined by my friends Lynn Regan and her son Daniel. As you know Jessica and I have been co-hosting their events for the past couple years. They founded a group called CFC Loud N Clear dedicated to direct involvement with people and families battling addiction. For the first time since we've been working with these heroes, Lynn shared her account of finding her son Daniel homeless in California looking for the next high. You're gonna get a little choked up hearing their story. I know I speak for my co-hosts when I say we're proud of the courage and strength in the Regan family and their incredible commitment to victory over addiction.

Of course leave it to Jay to find the lighter and humorous side of just about anything...