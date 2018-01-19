Contact Us
‘Spadea’s Refrigerator’ — pancetta makes the pasta

By Bill Spadea January 19, 2018 1:15 PM

I had some time in between events and shows the other day and needed to make dinner. My wife Jodi was traveling and it was just me and my son. We ordered pizza the night before, delicious of course, but I though we ought to have a proper dinner on a school night. So I started rummaging through the fridge and found pancetta…Italian bacon! I though I could build a meal around that and here’s what I came up with.

The recipe is in the video. Enjoy the pics, because there are no measurements for this recipe, I just started throwing things together and took pics and a video simply so I’d be able to make it again if it worked…and it did!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

New Jersey 101.5 FM