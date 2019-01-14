Spadea “sang” (sort of ) to a packed house at Bar A

This past Saturday, Jessica Gibson and I were honored to host the Big Man's Birthday Bash for the third year in a row. Bar Anticipation was packed and the music didn't disappoint.

Jessica and I sang back up with Eddie Testa as his all-star band played "Sweet Caroline" and other hits. It was a great night raising money for the CFC Loud N Clear Foundation and our friends at the Monmouth County SPCA .

Bottom line is that if you want to get something done and actually help our community, don't rely on the empty rhetoric and fake promises of politicians. Look to your neighbors and friends and join us supporting some of the best groups New Jersey has to offer.

Ashley Regan gave a terrific presentation on behalf of CFC Loud N Clear:

It's always an honor to help my friend Nick Clemons honor his dad, the late Clarence Clemons, and give back to our community.

Because of licensing issues, I can't post the video of me and Jessica singing back-up for JT Bowen and Eddie Testa, but trust me, it was memorable. See you at Bar A next year for the Eight Annual Big Man's Bash!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: