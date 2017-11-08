Spadea — Sanctuary? No Money For You

The Democrats, fresh off a huge win on Tuesday night, will now turn to policy.

They've got a governor who, among his campaign promises to raise taxes, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and "fully fund" education, includes a plan to make New Jersey a "sanctuary state."

Bottom line is that the new governor has pledged to defy the Trump administration and create a place in New Jersey where law enforcement doesn't cooperate with federal immigration officers when it comes to reporting immigration status of undocumented aliens, including criminals. He actually used the words "having their backs" in a re-election interview.

Already the state is seeing the consequences of defying federal law wit the reported withholding of millions in law enforcement funds to cities in NJ labeling themselves "sanctuary cities." Typical politicos making the aggressors the victims in what I think is a clear cut decision on the part of the Trump administration. You want to be in defiance of the law? Then no money for you. I fully support the Trump administration on this issue.

Furthermore, it's up to state leaders to do absolutely everything in their power to ensure that local communities are safe and that law enforcement resources are used to enforce the law, and not to engage in acts of political posturing or retribution. Phil Murphy was elected only on Tuesday and already it seems that we're gonna see a transition to power of a man looking beyond the State House to the White House in 2020.

Back to the issue at hand though, is this about punishment or enforcement? At what point should elected officials be able to avoid enforcing the law without consequences? On Thursday's show I'll be joined by the mayor of Montvale New Jersey, Michael Ghassali who's a former Syrian refugee and has taken a hard stance against the reckless policy of "sanctuary cities."

