Spadea live on Facebook!

Every Tuesday at 10am right after the morning show, I will be live on our station's Facebook page .

This week, we handled questions about how to make New Jersey more affordable and what we need to do to get our state back on the right track. As you might have guessed, I had a few ideas. Take a look and then make sure you join the next conversation!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: