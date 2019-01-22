Spadea LIVE and in person!

In between hosting the top rated radio morning show in New Jersey and his weekly TV news show "Chasing News" on Fox TV, Bill Spadea appears at numerous events throughout New Jersey.

From comedy shows, to charity events, to music festivals, Spadea is busy and you have many opportunities to join him in a location near you.

Here are a few events coming up:

Spadea's Take on the State of the Union Address

When: Tuesday, January 29th; 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Where: Morris County GOP HQ in Morristown.

Spadea will deliver his analysis of the upcoming SOTU speech and how the President's words and actions will impact the Garden State. This event is a fundraiser. For information please visit the viewing party event page HERE .

Sinatra Meets the Sopranos Tribute: Sopranos 20th Anniversary Celebration

When: Saturday, February 9th; 8pm

Where: Borgata in Atlantic City

Spadea will take the stage with Michael Martocci and his Ol' Blue Eyes orchestra and several cast members from 'The Sopranos'. The event will feature memorable hits from Frank Sinatra plus a special Q&A with Michael Imperioli, Vincent Pastore and Steve Shirripa. They recently played to a capacity crowd at the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank. The show was so well received, they are now performing at the Borgata in AC! Tickets HERE !

NJ 101.5 and the Comedy Cove Comedy Competition

When : Tuesday February 12th; 8pm

Where : Scotty's Pub and Comedy Cove in Springfield, NJ

Join Spadea and his podcast co-hosts Jessica Gibson and Jay Black for a special night with ten comics competing for the feature slot during the next #SpeakingComedy show. Jessica will host the show with each comic getting 5 minutes to #MakeJessicaLaugh. Spadea and Black will judge along with the crowd reaction weighing in on the winner. The show will feature some special guests to entertain the crowd before and after the competition. Tickets are only $12! For more info, click HERE .

A Night of Comedy with the #SpeakingPodcast Crew

When: Friday, February 22nd and Saturday, February 23rd; 9pm

Where: Scotty's Pub and Comedy Cove in Springfield, NJ

Bill Spadea, Jay Black, Jessica Gibson and the winner of the special comedy competition will all be performing. Get your tickets HERE .

Cooked and Uncooked: NJ Fire Departments Cook-Off

When: Monday, February 25th; 6:00pm-9:00pm

Where: Pines Manor in Edison, NJ

Join Bill Spadea and Podcast co-host Jessica Gibson at the Pines Manor in Edison on Monday, February 25th. It's the annual food competition between NJ Fire Departments. The food is spectacular. Don't miss this event. We'll also be recording a podcast from the judges table! For more info, click HERE .

