Spadea hits the road: comedy, charity, and music

Busy couple weeks coming up for me and the #SpeakingPodcast crew!

On Saturday, November 17th, I'll be MCing the 20th Annual 5k Run and 2-Mile Walk to support my friends at Visions and Pathways , a great NJ organization focused on helping abandoned and abused kids. Walk kicks off at 9am!

Then, after you enjoy your Thanksgiving celebration with friends and family, join me and my podcast co-host Jessica Gibson for a night of comedy on Black Friday featuring Troy Moore and headliner Jay Black. We'll bring the #SpeakingPodcast to the stage at the Comedy Cabaret in Doylestown! The show starts at 9pm Friday, November 23rd!

Then, don't miss the big event on Sunday, December 2nd as I host several Sopranos stars and my friend Michael Martocci and his Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra for ' Frank Sinatra's Birthday Celebration ' at the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank.

Busy season with plenty of events to offer something for everyone! Get your tickets now, these shows can sell out quickly!

