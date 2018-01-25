Spadea Can’t Drive 55 on the Parkway, Can You?

OK, well I can, of course, and do my best to obey all the posted speed limits! But really, with study after study showing that raising the speed limits on highways actually makes the roads safer , why are we not embracing an increase in NJ?

These studies are not political opinions, but knowledge from actual engineers who know a thing or two about roads, math and safety. The speed limit on the parkway, turnpike, Route 80, 78, 195, 280, 295 and 287 could easily be increased to 75 without making our roads more dangerous.

So let me ask you:

