South Jersey teen stole school bus, police say

A school bus in Ewing Township (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

VINELAND — A school bus stolen by an autistic teenager on Sunday was found in the next town over after hitting a guardrail.

State Police spokesman Lt. Ted Schafer said the bus was taken by a 16-year-old boy from a driveway where it was parked around noon Sunday. Vineland Police pursued the bus as it was driven south on Route 55 into neighboring Pittsgrove.

State Police followed the bus as it exited onto Route 56 and eventually to Alvine Road where Schafer said the teen hit a parked car and a guardrail before stopping the bus. near Landis Avenue.

The teen was not injured, but was hospitalized as a precaution.

No charges were filed, according to Schafer.

